Slow weekend warming trend

Bitter cold wind chills…
A trough of low pressure brought clouds and a few snow showers to the area Friday. Fortunately the snow was light and caused only minimal issues on our roads. Highs today have remained very cold reaching into the single digits to lower teens.
Weekend temperatures…
Highs will slowly warm this weekend after a subzero start to Saturday. Highs will rise into the 20s this weekend, but the best weather to come will be milder 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and no major storms are expected to arrive. There will be a few snow showers possible later next week.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the middle of February are slightly favoring above normal weather for the High Plains and the far western states. Below normal readings will play out over the eastern half of the nation.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden