Slushy roads start another active week of wintry weather

Roads are slippery to start on Monday after Sunday night's snowfall. Travel conditions will slowly improve as plows have already been moving around through the overnight. Be sure to take things slow for your Monday morning commute.
Highs reach the upper 30s on Monday with a few more rain, snow or mix showers into the afternoon. Those few showers won't last long but could still grease up the roads.
Snow totals from Monday's chance will only result in 0 - 1/2".
The overnight will lead to partially clearing skies and lows in the upper 20s.
We will stay dry into Tuesday with seasonable highs in the low 40s. Tuesday will be our "calmest" day or the week.
Changes happen on Wednesday as temps slowly begin dropping by the day. Snow chances will return into Wednesday night and stick around through Friday.
Our biggest chance of snow looks to arrive on Thursday night where we could see several inches of accumulation. This could change as we get closer to the event.