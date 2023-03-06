 Skip to main content
Slushy roads start another active week of wintry weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Travel Tracker Driving Hazards v2.png

Roads are slippery to start on Monday after Sunday night's snowfall. Travel conditions will slowly improve as plows have already been moving around through the overnight. Be sure to take things slow for your Monday morning commute.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Highs reach the upper 30s on Monday with a few more rain, snow or mix showers into the afternoon. Those few showers won't last long but could still grease up the roads.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - HRRR.png

Snow totals from Monday's chance will only result in 0 - 1/2".

The overnight will lead to partially clearing skies and lows in the upper 20s.

We will stay dry into Tuesday with seasonable highs in the low 40s. Tuesday will be our "calmest" day or the week.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Changes happen on Wednesday as temps slowly begin dropping by the day. Snow chances will return into Wednesday night and stick around through Friday.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Our biggest chance of snow looks to arrive on Thursday night where we could see several inches of accumulation. This could change as we get closer to the event.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

