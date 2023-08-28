 Skip to main content
Small rain chances tonight, then more sunshine and comfy temps

  • Updated
I hope you liked the weekend, because more of that is on the way. We're talking more comfy highs in the 80s and sunshine!

That's exactly what you can expect for your Monday. Highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Into the overnight hours we will see a small wave of showers trying to inch into the region. These showers and storms are expected to weaken and perhaps not give anything to the area. Chances are low and rainfall totals will not add to much, even for those that see showers.

Timing looks to be around 7pm-midnight. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low 60s.

As for Tuesday, more sunshine is in the forecast. Highs will meet the upper 70s and low 80s.

It's almost a copy and paste forecast through the rest of the week.

A big change will be highs in the upper 80s and low 90s as we get into the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

