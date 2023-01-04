Snow and fog to create travel headaches across the Coulee Region

An upper-level low pressure system is continuing to bring wintry precipitation to the Coulee Region. Light snow is expected this evening through Thursday morning. Freezing drizzle can't be ruled out. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected, with higher amounts expected north of I-90. Drive carefully, as slippery stretches are possible. Patchy fog is also expected through Thursday morning, resulting in limited visibility.
The low pressure scoots east during Thursday afternoon, but clouds will stick around. The skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with very cold temperatures in the teens.
We finally see sunshine on Friday as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will be cold, though, with highs topping out in the 20s. It will be bitterly cold Friday night, with lows in the single digits.
The weekend kicks off on a sunny and cold note, with highs in the 20s. There is a slight chance of snow Saturday night and Sunday morning. Right now, only light accumulations are expected.
The first half of next week will be dry with cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Our attention turns to a possible storm system during the second half of the week that could provide more snow and travel impacts.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt