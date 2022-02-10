Snow and light rain tonight

Cloudy with colder temperatures Thursday…
A cold front brought in colder air today, but did drift closer to normal. Highs were in the 20s to lower 30s. Southerly winds will bring in more warming for tonight into early Friday.
Snow and light rain and drizzle tonight…
A front will move through the area early Friday. Ahead of the system a band of snow will move through with accumulating snow, then a changeover to light rain and drizzle. Up to an inch of snow will create slippery roads for a time, so take it easy tonight. Colder air and northwesterly winds will generate snow showers tomorrow, but little accumulation is likely.
Colder weekend ahead…
The low pressure system will tap into much colder air for the weekend. Overnight lows will drop to near or below zero, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs will struggle to reach the teens.
Warmer next week…
Highs will rise into the 20s on Monday, and will continue into the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another weather system will bring a chance of snow and rain on Wednesday
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the 3rd week of February are favoring above normal weather for much of the nation especially the middle of the country.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden