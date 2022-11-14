Snow chances and cold temps on cue for Winter Weather Awareness Week

Winter Weather Awareness Week
On November 14-18, 2022, or Winter Weather Awareness Week, your Stormtracker 19 Weather Team will be offering tips and information on winter weather.
Day 1 consists of knowing your different weather alerts. The basic alerts consist of Winter Storms Watches, Winter Weather Advisories & Winter Storm Warnings.
A Winter Storm Watch means that a winter storm is in the forecast to start within the next 24-48 hours and is when you should start taking necessary precautions.
Winter Weather Advisories call for hazardous conditions such as snow, freezing rain, sleet or blowing snow are in the forecast and you need to exercise caution and be prepared for any impacts.
Winter Storm Warnings consist of about 6" of snow forecasted or 1/2" of sleet. This will create very dangerous travel conditions. The graphic below shows what these alerts look like.
A rare alert would be a Blizzard Warning, which has dangerous winds and low visibility. Snow does not have to be falling and traveling in these conditions will be near impossible. To qualify for a Blizzard Warning, there must be visibility 1/4 mile or less and winds at 35+mph for 3 hours.
Western Wisconsin saw a Snow Squall Warning last year, which is issued when a snow squall is occurring or happening in the near future in a small, targeted area. These are typically in effect for 30-60 minutes and are similar to severe thunderstorm warnings.
Forecast
The weekend gave us a few flurries and very chilly temps. The new week will give us near the same as we get into Monday.
Snow showers are in the forecast area early Monday, mainly west of the Mississippi and north of I-90. However, a few snow showers will be possible as we make our way into Monday afternoon.
With these slight chances of snow showers, we could see 0-1" of snow across the Coulee Region on Monday. Higher totals will be possible north of I-90 and west of the Mississippi. Most impacts will be limited as most snow will only stick to grassy surfaces. Highs will be in the mid 30s.
A few more slight chances of light snow showers will be possible overnight Monday as lows reach the upper 20s.
Heading into Tuesday morning we will see snow showers returning by 7a.m. Snow showers will start light before becoming moderate and sometimes heavier in the evening. Snowfall totals will bring an additional 1-2". The next few days (Monday-Wednesday) have potential to bring totals near 1-3" for the area with higher totals possible out west of the Mississippi and north of I-90.
A few more snow showers will be possible on Wednesday with highs again in the mid 30s.
After snow departs on Thursday, highs will fall into the 20s.
Temps will stay cool, while staying dry into the weekend.