Snow chances and temps decrease for day 3 of Winter Weather Awareness Week

Your forecast can be found below, but first we are looking at our Winter Weather Awareness Week, Day 3 information!
Winter Weather Awareness Week, Day 3:
Many components go into tracking winter weather. One of the first things to determine is the track of the storm. Determining if there is precipitation over the area and where it could be heaviest.
The next step is finding what the liquid equivalent precipitation will equal out to, to figure out possible totals and snow ratios. Then there is tracking what type of precip will fall, that being rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow pellets or large flakes. Temperatures can influence our snow ratios.
Beware of social media forecast and pay attention to times and dates on snow forecasts to have the most accurate information. Local NWS offices and TV Meteorologists are good sources. The Stormtracker 19 weather app is another good source.
Forecast:
You've guessed it! Your Wednesday forecast calls for more snow.
Though we will be seeing a few scattered snow showers on Wednesday morning, drier air lies in Northern Wisconsin where we will have more breaks in light snow and flurries.
Be sure you are taking your time when heading out on Wednesday and plan accordingly as snow has begun accumulating on cars, bridges, grassy spots and roads. Once temps get going toward the mid 30s some of that snow will begin melting, just like we saw on Tuesday.
The rest of Wednesday will bring us slight chances of light snow showers throughout the day with our highest chances returning around supper time. Totals on Wednesday shouldn't exceed 1". Most totals will range trace ~ 1".
Wednesday night is trending drier! Expect a few snow showers early and even returning by the time we wake up on Thursday. Lows will reach the low 20s.
Thursday brings us more slight chances of flurries. We're not expecting much snow to add up since it will be light, but temps will be a bit cooler that could help snow stick to grassier areas for minor accumulations. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
Friday is trending drier and cooler with highs in the low 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Another snow system pushes across Wisconsin on Friday night. Most looks to miss the Coulee Region to the north, but recent trends are showing we could see some more snowfall into Saturday. For now, those chances are minimal, but changes are definitely possible as we've seen.
The early portions of next week trend drier and 'warmer.'