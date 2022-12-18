Snow, dangerous wind chills to impact the Coulee Region

Tonight will be bitterly cold, with temperatures near 0 degrees and wind chills below zero.
Snow returns on Monday afternoon and lasts until midnight. Total accumulations will be light, with only a few inches expected.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold, with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures drop below zero as arctic air settles in Tuesday night.
Wednesday is the official start of winter, and it will certainly feel and look like it, with snow showers arriving during the afternoon and temperatures in the single digits. The snow continues through Friday morning. A few inches of snow are possible.
The big story will be the dangerous wind chills during the second half of the week. Some spots could reach 30 below zero for a wind chill during the overnight hours.
We dry out just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will remain cold, with lows below zero and highs in the single digits.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt