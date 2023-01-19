 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Through Mid-Morning...

.Snow will continue to advance northward this morning with most of
the accumulating snow along and north of Interstate 90. There will
be some periods of heavy snow...mainly north of Interstate 94. By
mid-morning, the main area of snow should move out of the area
leaving behind some light snow for much of the area into the
afternoon.

In the heaviest snow, hourly rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will
be possible, which will quickly cause travel conditions to become
hazardous.

With the additional accumulations this morning, storm total
amounts are still expected to be in the 4 to 8 inch range for much
of the area.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Snow departs Thursday, then cooler and cloudy through the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Snowfall totals are right on track this Thursday morning ranging 4"+ across the region.

While more snow is in the forecast, there is some good news for you. That good news being the worst is behind us.

Traffic Forecast.png

4 inches of snow on the road is plenty to grease things up, so avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, take your time and expect possible delays.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Other than slippery roads to start, you can expect more snow showers on Thursday as this low-pressure system tracks northwest. Some more good news is that not much is expected on top of what we've already received. Additional snowfall amounts won't be much more than an inch on top of what we've received.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - HRRR.png

We will still have Winter Storm Warnings for the northern half of the Coulee Region until 3pm. Those are for counties north and along I-90. Counties south of I-90 will see Warnings and Advisories expire at 9am Thursday.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Treated roads will see some improvement on Thursday as highs reach the mid 30s but could still see slippery spots.

As lows dip into low 20s Thursday night, we could see some slush and water refreezing to roads making for some additional travel hazards. Snow will finally fully depart the Coulee Region in the early evening.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danfri.png

Highs cool down to the upper 20s on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky.

We stay cool and cloudy through most of the weekend with a slim chance at snow chances over the weekend. This chance is low at the moment as it is set to miss us to our south.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Our next shot at snow arrives on Tuesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you