Snow departs Thursday, then cooler and cloudy through the weekend

Snowfall totals are right on track this Thursday morning ranging 4"+ across the region.
While more snow is in the forecast, there is some good news for you. That good news being the worst is behind us.
4 inches of snow on the road is plenty to grease things up, so avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, take your time and expect possible delays.
Other than slippery roads to start, you can expect more snow showers on Thursday as this low-pressure system tracks northwest. Some more good news is that not much is expected on top of what we've already received. Additional snowfall amounts won't be much more than an inch on top of what we've received.
We will still have Winter Storm Warnings for the northern half of the Coulee Region until 3pm. Those are for counties north and along I-90. Counties south of I-90 will see Warnings and Advisories expire at 9am Thursday.
Treated roads will see some improvement on Thursday as highs reach the mid 30s but could still see slippery spots.
As lows dip into low 20s Thursday night, we could see some slush and water refreezing to roads making for some additional travel hazards. Snow will finally fully depart the Coulee Region in the early evening.
Highs cool down to the upper 20s on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky.
We stay cool and cloudy through most of the weekend with a slim chance at snow chances over the weekend. This chance is low at the moment as it is set to miss us to our south.
Our next shot at snow arrives on Tuesday.