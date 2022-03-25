Snow ends tonight, arctic air settles in for the weekend

Active end to the week
An arctic cold front associated with a low pressure brought rain and snow this afternoon. High temperatures were in the 30s and 40s.
Evaporative cooling led to a transition to all snow. The snow is expected to end by midnight.
Snowfall accumulations of up to half an inch are expected, with the higher totals associated with stronger snow bands. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening. Northwest winds could gust up to 50 mph. This, along with bands of snow, could cause limited visibility at times.
Dry, chilly weekend
We will wake up Saturday to lingering cloud cover and wind chills in the single digits. Expect clearing skies by the afternoon as temperatures climb to the 30s. It will still be on the windy side though.
Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall quickly into the teens Saturday night. Subzero wind chills could be possible, so bundle up if you are headed outside.
High pressure moves in Sunday with calmer winds, but temperatures will still be chilly in the 30s.
Watching next week
Our attention then turns to a potential storm system that could arrive in the middle of next week, delivering a wintry mix. Right now, it is too early to nail down the specific details. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast.
High temperatures will continue to be below average in the 30s and 40s.
Flood Alerts
Rainfall this week has caused rivers and streams to rise.
Flood Warning is in effect through Sunday morning for the Black River near Galesville.