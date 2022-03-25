 Skip to main content
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will develop this afternoon.
Brief, locally stronger wind gusts may accompany the more
intense bursts of snow, leading to sudden, significant
visibility reductions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Snow ends tonight, but gusty winds will continue into Saturday

Active end to the week

We had a cloudy and chilly day across the Coulee Region with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

An artic cold front associated with a low pressure brought rain and snow this afternoon. Evaporative cooling led to a transition to all snow. The snow is expected to end by midnight. 

Snowfall accumulations of up to one inch are expected, with the higher totals associated with stronger snow bands. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces. 

A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening. Northwest winds could gust up to 50 mph. This along with bands of snow could cause limited visibility at times. 

Nice Weekend

The good news is that the weekend is shaping up to be nice. It will be chilly, though, with highs in the 30s. Windy conditions on Saturday will result in frigid wind chills. 

Watching next week

Our attention then turns to a potential storm system that could arrive in the middle of next week, delivering a wintry mix. Right now, it is too early to nail down the specific details. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast.

High temperatures will continue to be below average in the 40s. 

Flood Alerts 

Rainfall over the past two days has caused rivers and streams to rise. 

Flood Watch is in effect from Friday night through Sunday morning for the Black River near Galesville.

Flood Warning is in effect now through Friday morning for the Black River at Black River Falls.

 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

