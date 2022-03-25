Snow ends tonight, but gusty winds will continue into Saturday

Active end to the week
We had a cloudy and chilly day across the Coulee Region with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
An artic cold front associated with a low pressure brought rain and snow this afternoon. Evaporative cooling led to a transition to all snow. The snow is expected to end by midnight.
Snowfall accumulations of up to one inch are expected, with the higher totals associated with stronger snow bands. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening. Northwest winds could gust up to 50 mph. This along with bands of snow could cause limited visibility at times.
Nice Weekend
The good news is that the weekend is shaping up to be nice. It will be chilly, though, with highs in the 30s. Windy conditions on Saturday will result in frigid wind chills.
Watching next week
Our attention then turns to a potential storm system that could arrive in the middle of next week, delivering a wintry mix. Right now, it is too early to nail down the specific details. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast.
High temperatures will continue to be below average in the 40s.
Flood Alerts
Rainfall over the past two days has caused rivers and streams to rise.
Flood Watch is in effect from Friday night through Sunday morning for the Black River near Galesville.
Flood Warning is in effect now through Friday morning for the Black River at Black River Falls.