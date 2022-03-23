 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

.Heavy rains combined with frozen soils may result in river flooding
along the Black River.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning before 1100 AM
CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Snow enters the mix

  • Updated
  • 0

Yesterday’s rainfall accumulation was under an inch with another quarter of an inch since midnight. As light rain showers continue this morning, temperatures are chilly within the 30s. Patchy fog has also developed and is creating reduced visibility. Grab the layers and take it slow on the roads this morning.

DMA - Precipitation Yesterday.png

Wet, cold day...

The low pressure system, creating this soggy forecast, will head towards Lake Michigan today. Showers will become scattered under cloudy skies.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km alyssa (25).png

By this afternoon, western Wisconsin will end up on the backside of this system. Colder air will fill in and keep temperatures within the 30s. At times, cold air aloft will bring the potential of rain transitioning to snowfall. Cold, grassy spots and higher elevations will be able to accumulate the most snowfall. Accumulations will stay under an inch for a majority of the Coulee Region.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR (1).png

Ending...

Flurries will linger through Thursday morning. Then the rest of the day will remain quiet and cloudy. Temperatures will stay within the 40s for another below-average day.

Extended 3 Day PM (37).png

Another chance...

Another low pressure will approach this region Friday but from the north this time. At the onset, a wintry mix could squeeze out before light, isolated showers are possible through the afternoon. This system will also cause blustery winds all day. Temperatures stay brisk in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

State - Futurecast Winds - RPM 4km.png

Below-average weekend...

Winds remain gusty early Saturday as the sunshine will work out of the clouds after a gloomy and soggy week. The sunshine will be around all weekend long, but the temperatures will stay below average through early next week.

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device

Tags

Recommended for you