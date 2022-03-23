Snow enters the mix

Yesterday’s rainfall accumulation was under an inch with another quarter of an inch since midnight. As light rain showers continue this morning, temperatures are chilly within the 30s. Patchy fog has also developed and is creating reduced visibility. Grab the layers and take it slow on the roads this morning.
Wet, cold day...
The low pressure system, creating this soggy forecast, will head towards Lake Michigan today. Showers will become scattered under cloudy skies.
By this afternoon, western Wisconsin will end up on the backside of this system. Colder air will fill in and keep temperatures within the 30s. At times, cold air aloft will bring the potential of rain transitioning to snowfall. Cold, grassy spots and higher elevations will be able to accumulate the most snowfall. Accumulations will stay under an inch for a majority of the Coulee Region.
Ending...
Flurries will linger through Thursday morning. Then the rest of the day will remain quiet and cloudy. Temperatures will stay within the 40s for another below-average day.
Another chance...
Another low pressure will approach this region Friday but from the north this time. At the onset, a wintry mix could squeeze out before light, isolated showers are possible through the afternoon. This system will also cause blustery winds all day. Temperatures stay brisk in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
Below-average weekend...
Winds remain gusty early Saturday as the sunshine will work out of the clouds after a gloomy and soggy week. The sunshine will be around all weekend long, but the temperatures will stay below average through early next week.