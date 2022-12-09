 Skip to main content
.At 9 am, snow, heavy at times, continues along the Minnesota-
Wisconsin border north of La Crosse, southeast along I-90/94 into
Madison in southcentral Wisconsin. Roads are snow covered and
hazardous according to the state transportation department
reports.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, ending by early afternoon. The snow
will end and some freezing drizzle is possible. Where
temperatures warm above freezing in southwest Wisconsin, just
drizzle could occur. Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Snow, freezing drizzle today followed by more wintry weather Saturday

La Crosse Weather

A winter storm is causing hazardous travel today as roads become slippery and snow-covered. Several inches of snow have fallen already, with the highest amounts south of I-90. Freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow before tapering off during the early afternoon. There will also be lowered visibility, so be sure to take it slow on the roadways. 

Today Meteogram Forecast Full.png
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire Coulee Region through this afternoon. 

WXOW 2017 Earth Design.png

Another round of snow and freezing drizzle moves in late tonight and lingers into Saturday morning. Potential ice and snowfall accumulations appear to be light at this time.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png
DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - GRAF.png
DMA - Futurecast Ice Accumulation - RPM 4km.png

Our eyes then turn to a storm system next week that could bring even more rain and snow.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

