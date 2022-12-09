Snow, freezing drizzle today followed by more wintry weather Saturday

A winter storm is causing hazardous travel today as roads become slippery and snow-covered. Several inches of snow have fallen already, with the highest amounts south of I-90. Freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow before tapering off during the early afternoon. There will also be lowered visibility, so be sure to take it slow on the roadways.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire Coulee Region through this afternoon.
Another round of snow and freezing drizzle moves in late tonight and lingers into Saturday morning. Potential ice and snowfall accumulations appear to be light at this time.
Our eyes then turn to a storm system next week that could bring even more rain and snow.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt