Snow is falling.

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Light snow falls...

Colder arctic air and a weak disturbance combined to bring snow fall to the area. Some slipperiness developed, and some is still possible for the next 36 hours or so. Highs were in the 30s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (24).png
Highs Today xo (61).png

Colder trend continues…

The upper-level jet stream will mean more cold air through the week and for early next week, too. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (76).png

Snow showers likely…

Snow showers will produce slippery roads. A few inches are possible tomorrow and Wednesday. Exercise caution when out and about.

Futurecast Tuesday MAp xo (2).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (76).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the eastern parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the west.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (39).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

