Snow later this week.

Seasonal weather pattern…
Seasonal temperatures and occasional periods of light snow return to the Coulee Region later this week. Highs today were in the 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday sunshine…
Partly cloudy skies will grace our area for Wednesday. The threat for rain, snow and mist will be appear for Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s, and there could be light accumulations and slippery roads.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western half of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the northeast.
