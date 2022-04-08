 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snow lingers today, Sunny Saturday on tap

  • Updated
  • 0

Wintry end to week

Snow continues to fly this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the Coulee Region. Coverage will lessen heading towards noon, but a few raindrops or snowflakes aren't out of the question going into the afternoon.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - Hxoixoxoxo (1).png

Additional snowfall accumulations look to be less than half an inch, mainly on cold, grassy areas. High temperatures will remain chilly, near 40 degrees. Brisk winds will continue as the low pressure tracks east of the Coulee Region. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gzxoxoxoxoo (1).png

Beautiful start to the weekend

High pressure will build over the region Saturday, with temperatures rebounding to the 50s, which is seasonal for this time of year. 

weekend weather forecast

Active Weather Returns

There is a chance of rain on Sunday night and Monday. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Tuesday. A low pressure system will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Strong winds are also possible. 

POP Categories 7 Dxoxooxxo (1).png

Warmer temperatures on the horizon

Temperatures will be on the rebound with 50s and 60s expected next week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Nexoxxooxxoxo (2).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you