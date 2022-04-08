Snow lingers today, Sunny Saturday on tap

Wintry end to week
Snow continues to fly this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the Coulee Region. Coverage will lessen heading towards noon, but a few raindrops or snowflakes aren't out of the question going into the afternoon.
Additional snowfall accumulations look to be less than half an inch, mainly on cold, grassy areas. High temperatures will remain chilly, near 40 degrees. Brisk winds will continue as the low pressure tracks east of the Coulee Region.
Beautiful start to the weekend
High pressure will build over the region Saturday, with temperatures rebounding to the 50s, which is seasonal for this time of year.
Active Weather Returns
There is a chance of rain on Sunday night and Monday. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Tuesday. A low pressure system will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Strong winds are also possible.
Warmer temperatures on the horizon
Temperatures will be on the rebound with 50s and 60s expected next week.