Snow, mix and rain start Thursday before calmer weekend weather

Light snow showers and flurries will start our Thursday, even though not much is expected we could see slippery travel, especially further southeast where Winter Weather Advisories are valid. Some good news for us is that most heavy snowfall will stay south of the La Crosse area.
Crawford and Richland Counties are the only counties in the region under Winter Weather Advisories. Advisories last until 9pm Thursday where a few inches of snow are possible which will reduce visibility and make for dangerous travel.
Snow converts to mix or rain into our mid to late morning hours. Still not much is expected with light showers. Once we head into the afternoon, expect showers to briefly depart the area. Other than some wintry precipitation, expect a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 30s for your Thursday.
A few more rain, mix or snow showers will swing by into the evening. Snowfall totals will range 0-1" for most, but higher totals from a trace to 4" are possible toward Crawford and Richland Counties. Those higher totals are dependent on how far the heavy snowfall band travels north before getting pushed east by an approaching cold front. Rainfall equivalent won't be much more than 0.25", but totals will likely be slim to none for most.
Clouds will begin clearing on Thursday night as lows reach the mid-teens.
Sunshine will then start our Friday with gusty winds coming out of the northwest which will cool us to highs in the upper 20s.
More sunshine will spill into the weekend as highs make their way into the upper 30s!
Temps will stay near the same into early next week along with a dry stretch of weather. Our next rain or snow chance will be on Tuesday next week.