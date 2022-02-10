Snow, rain and wind into the weekend

Out the door, temperatures have fallen into the teens and re-freezing from our two-day melt is possible. Take it slow on roads and sidewalks this morning.
The daytime forecast remains fairly quiet with areas of sunshine breaking from the clouds. Temperatures will hold near seasonal with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind will start to gust up to 30 mph this evening as snow returns.
Several precipitation types...
Ahead of the warm front snow showers will begin as early as 5 pm. Minnesota and Iowa will have the smallest impacts with under an inch of accumulation. The farther northwest in Wisconsin you are, the more snow is possible with up to 3 inches possible.
Snow showers will transition over to a wintry mix/rain around midnight as a warm front pushes across the state. The active pattern isn't over yet as a cold front will arrive Friday morning. This will cause another round of light snow showers.
Cooling down...
Friday morning temperatures will be well into the upper 30s ahead of the cold front. Then quickly following the passage temperatures will start to fall. Skies will remain cloudy Friday under strong northwesterly winds. Temperatures will hit the 20s by Friday evening.
Cold weekend...
Temperatures continue to drop Saturday morning under clearing skies. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero. The weekend will stay quiet but cold with highs in the teens.