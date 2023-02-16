Snow showers and cooler temps ahead of another nice weekend

A Winter Storm is set to give several inches of snow to Southern Wisconsin. Though the biggest impacts will be south of the Coulee Region, we can't rule out a few snow showers on Thursday.
Snow showers enter the forecast through our mid-morning hours and depart in the afternoon. Snow will be light for the Coulee Region. Totals will be slim to none for areas north of La Crosse. The La Crosse area and other central portions of the region could see 0-1". If we see 1", that of course will be enough to grease up roads by Thursday afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 20s.
The highest totals could reach upwards of 3" further south toward Allamakee, Crawford & Richland Counties. Even though those areas could see more snow, the bulk of this storm will bring snow south of these areas. The heaviest snowfall will fall where advisories (purple) and warnings (pink) are in the picture below.
Thursday night will bring decreasing clouds as lows make their way toward 10°. Winds will be out of the north Thursday night but shift from the south on Friday. These southerly winds will bring us a "warmer" weekend forecast.
Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sun as highs reach the low 40s. More clouds roll into Sunday will more highs in the low 40s.
Early next week will start calm ahead of increasing snow chances by Monday night and into Tuesday.