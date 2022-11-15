Snow showers continue

Light snow continues to fall...
Colder arctic air and a weak disturbance are combining to bring snow fall to the area. Some slipperiness developed, and some is still possible for the next 36 hours or so. Highs were in the 30s, but more cold air is expected.
Colder trend continues…
The upper-level jet stream will mean more cold air through the week and the weekend, too. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.
Snow showers likely…
Snow showers will produce slippery roads. Up to an inch additional accumulation is possible tonight and early Wednesday. Exercise caution when out and about.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the eastern parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the west.
Have a nice night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden