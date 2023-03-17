Snow showers Saturday

Cold winds…
Cold northwest winds in the wake of the latest storm system brought highs in the 20s. There was some sunshine, but we saw more clouds late in the day.
Snow showers…
Snow showers are possible tonight and into Saturday. Light accumulations could make a few spots slippery, but Sunday is looking dry and sunny.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last week of March.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden