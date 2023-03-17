 Skip to main content
PROGRAMMING ALERT

Snow showers Saturday

  • Updated
The Coulee Region will experience a few snow showers tonight and tomorrow.

Cold winds…

Cold northwest winds in the wake of the latest storm system brought highs in the 20s. There was some sunshine, but we saw more clouds late in the day.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-03-17T162826.735.png
DMA - Snow Depth xo (14).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (29).png

Snow showers…

Snow showers are possible tonight and into Saturday. Light accumulations could make a few spots slippery, but Sunday is looking dry and sunny.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (23).png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last week of March.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-17T162833.530.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

