...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and
Grant Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. A
combination of light snow and gusty winds could lead to periods
of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Snow showers tonight

There won’t be much of a strong chance of rain and snow over the next 7 days, and temperatures will be highly variable. Read here for details of weekend chilly weather.

