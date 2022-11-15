Snow showers will make for slick roads on Tuesday

Winter Weather Awareness Week, Day 2:
The topic for Day 2 is Wind Chills! Naturally, our bodies radiate heat to keep us warm, almost like a little personal atmosphere. That creates a warm layer between our skin and other surroundings.
When it's windy, the moving air will break apart this layer around our bodies and speeds up the heat loss process.
Wind Chill Advisories are where frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes. Wind chill values would be falling below -20°.
Wind Chill Warnings are where frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes. Wind chill values would be falling below -35°.
Forecast:
A few snow showers made way into the area on Monday as highs reached the mid 30s. If you liked that, then you'll enjoy Tuesday.
More snow showers are in the forecast. Most of the day will consist of light snow showers, but they can become moderate at times.
Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid 30s, just like they did on Monday. Though some snow will melt on impact from the warm ground, we could see minor accumulations.
1-2" and an Isolated 2"+ are possible on Tuesday. Again, some snow will melt like it did on Monday, but we will see some grassy areas picking up some snow and even minor accumulations on bridges, parking lots and roads. If you are heading out, make sure you stay safe and take your time as roads can become slick.
Tuesday night will bring moderate chances of snow showers that will begin tapering off by Wednesday morning. An additional 1" is possible into Wednesday, that would put totals near 1-3" isolated 3"+ from Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 20s for Tuesday night.
A few more moderate to slight chances of snow will stick around on Wednesday, but not much more snow would accumulate. Highs will be in the mid 30s.
Thursday brings slight chances of flurries with cooler highs in the upper 20s.
Drier and cooler weather will make way into the weekend.