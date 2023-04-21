Mississippi River flooding…
The combination of snow melt and rapid warming is leading to flooding on area waterways for the next week and a half or so.
Colder weekend…
Colder air and instability will keep a threat of snow showers in the air tonight and tomorrow. Little accumulation is expected.
Warming trend…
Next week will bring a modest warming trend into the 50s and 60s.
Medium range trends…
A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the eastern United States for the last week of April and early May.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden