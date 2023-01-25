 Skip to main content
Snow, then colder

  • Updated
  • 0

Coulee Region temperatures will take a tumble.

Snow showers Wednesday…

Snow showers returned to the area last night and today, but little accumulation resulted. More snow showers will continue tonight and then again Thursday night and Friday. Highs for today were in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs Today xo - 2023-01-25T154641.857.png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (69).png
Futurecast Friday map xo (5).png

Cold weather this weekend…

After a couple of days of 20s and 30s, readings will fall to the teens and then single digits. Lows will drop into the sub-zero range for a few days, too.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-25T154635.629.png
7 Day Snow Graph xo (5).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Midwest and Western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (91).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

