Snow, then colder

Snow showers Wednesday…
Snow showers returned to the area last night and today, but little accumulation resulted. More snow showers will continue tonight and then again Thursday night and Friday. Highs for today were in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Cold weather this weekend…
After a couple of days of 20s and 30s, readings will fall to the teens and then single digits. Lows will drop into the sub-zero range for a few days, too.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Midwest and Western United States.
