Snow this evening

Snow arrives today...

The latest storm system is moving through the area this evening spreading snow and chilly weather. Roads will be slippery this evening, so be careful. 1” to 3” amounts will fall over the region and the worst of the road conditions will be over Northeast Iowa and into Crawford and Richland Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there until 3 AM Friday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory xo.png
Past 24 hours xo (18).png
Highs Thursday xo (5).png

Dry weather moves in by Friday…

The snow will be over by about 2 or 3 in the morning, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the day. Expect clearing for Friday night and plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures will rise for the weekend.

Temp-Wind Chill forecast xo (16).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (20).png

Medium range outlook...

Temperature outlooks for early March are favoring above normal weather for the southeastern part of the nation, and below normal for the Pacific Northwest.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook xo (26).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a safe evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Tags

