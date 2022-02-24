Snow to arrive this afternoon; light accumulations possible

Wintry day on tap
The morning is starting dry and cold with temperatures in the single digits. Light northerly winds are creating sub-zero wind chills. We will start to see an increase in cloud cover as we head towards midday.
Snow will move in from the west, with widespread snow by the afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of the Coulee Region.
Watch out for slippery and snow-covered roadways, especially during the evening. The snow ends before daybreak Friday. Light accumulations of one to three inches are possible.
Wrapping up February
After this winter weather maker exits the region, high pressure builds in bringing nice weather on Friday with highs in the 20s.
The dry stretch continues into next week with seasonable temperatures as we end the month of February and begin the month of March.