Snow to mix in with rain as temps fall overnight

Temperatures are beginning to fall as the wind is turning northwesterly this evening. Gusts will continue to top out near 30mph tonight through tomorrow, and that wind is beginning to carry in colder air from the northwest.
There hasn't been a lot of precipitation so far, but there's still plenty of moisture available to the low pressure system slowly moving through Wisconsin to continue chances for the next few days.
Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s in the valleys tonight, which is plenty cold enough for snowflakes to form. Temps on blufftops could fall to the low 30s. That is where snow is most likely to stick.
Expect a mix of rain and snow tonight and tomorrow to fall in bursts of scattered showers with occasional breaks.
The best chance for widespread precipitation returns tomorrow morning as a burst of snow changing back to a mix or rain by midday.
Highs both tomorrow and Friday will only top out near 40, and even that is cold enough for snowflakes to form and make it to the surface before melting in this weather pattern.
Scattered rain and snow showers continue tomorrow night before tapering off Friday morning, though it'll remain cloudy and flurries could linger.
Weekend high temperatures will be warmer, but lows may actually be a bit colder with a clear overnight sky allowing energy to radiate away from the surface.
Expect morning lows this weekend in the upper 20s before warming to the low 50s on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and the upper 50s to potentially low 60s Sunday afternoon before more chances for rain return.
Chances look to be scattered beginning Sunday evening and lasting through at least the first half of next week.