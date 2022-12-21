Snow tonight followed by blizzard conditions Thursday night

It was a bitterly cold Wednesday across the Coulee Region with highs topping out in the single digits for most locations.
A long duration winter storm is expected to impact to the Coulee Region starting this evening through Saturday morning. Snow will start this evening and end Thursday morning.
Winter Storm Warnings go into effect this evening through Saturday morning for Western Wisconsin. Blizzard Warnings will replace the Winter Storm Warnings in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Thursday evening lasting through Saturday morning.
Total accumulations will be 3-7". Winds will pick up in intensity in the wake of the snow leading to blowing and drifting snow.
Strong winds will result in blizzard conditions west of the Mississippi River. The possibility of power outages is of concern, especially with dangerous wind chills approaching 40 below in spots.
Following our winter storm we have minimal snow chances and warmer temperatures.
