Snow tonight followed by blizzard conditions Thursday night

...Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For
Some...

.Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this
afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to
Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in
central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday
morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel.

As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the
increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will
occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50
mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing
and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River.
Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind
chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into
the holiday weekend.

One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural
areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches through Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will
cause widespread blowing and drifting snow, with localized
whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at
511wi.gov.

Snow tonight followed by blizzard conditions Thursday night

La Crosse Weather

It was a bitterly cold Wednesday across the Coulee Region with highs topping out in the single digits for most locations. 

Highs Today xo (1).png

A long duration winter storm is expected to impact to the Coulee Region starting this evening through Saturday morning. Snow will start this evening and end Thursday morning.

Snow Moves in xo.png

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect this evening through Saturday morning for Western Wisconsin. Blizzard Warnings will replace the Winter Storm Warnings in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Thursday evening lasting through Saturday morning. 

Winter weather alerts xo (1).png

Total accumulations will be 3-7". Winds will pick up in intensity in the wake of the snow leading to blowing and drifting snow.

Snow through Thursday xo.png

Strong winds will result in blizzard conditions west of the Mississippi River. The possibility of power outages is of concern, especially with dangerous wind chills approaching 40 below in spots. 

Following our winter storm we have minimal snow chances and warmer temperatures.

7 Day Snow Graph xo.png
8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (1).png

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

