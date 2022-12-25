Snow tonight

Christmas Day…
Clouds have overspread the area and light snow is in the forecast for tonight. Amounts will be low, but some areas southwest of La Crosse could get slippery. Afternoon highs were in the single digits.
Winter weather alerts…
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Fillmore and Winneshiek counties this evening.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden