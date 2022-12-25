 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snow tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Tonight Forecast xo.png
Tomorrow forecast xo (11).png
Tomnight xo.png
7 Day Outlook xo.png

Christmas Day…

Clouds have overspread the area and light snow is in the forecast for tonight. Amounts will be low, but some areas southwest of La Crosse could get slippery. Afternoon highs were in the single digits.

Snow Depth xo (2).png
Past 24 hours xo (12).png
Highs Today xo (87).png

Winter weather alerts…

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Fillmore and Winneshiek counties this evening.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2022-12-25T153228.808.png
7 Day Snow Graph xo (3).png
Winter Storm Alerts xo (6).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (69).png

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you