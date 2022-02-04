 Skip to main content
Snow, wind, and warming into the weekend

Clear and calm skies early in the overnight allowed for temperatures to quickly drop below zero. As the morning proceeds, cloud cover will increase. Cloudy skies will bring a chance for a few light snow showers late this morning. High temperatures will reach the mid-teens.

Third morning in a row...

A weak high-pressure system will clear skies out after sunset and bring another frigid morning. Lows drop below zero tomorrow but then warning start to take place.

Warming breeze...

Warming will come with strong winds as gusts could top 30mph. With partly cloudy skies, high temperatures will reach the mid-20s. Strong winds stay in place Sunday (not as gusty) with another mid-20 degree day. A few light snow showers are possible throughout the weekend with no impacts expected.

Temps keep going up...

Next week temperatures will keep warming. High temperatures will be well into the 30s by Tuesday. The forecast stays quiet for the first half of the week with mixed sunshine.

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device

