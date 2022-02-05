Snowy Sunday on tap; big warm up next week

Cold/Breezy start to the weekend
We had breezy conditions today in the Coulee Region, with temperatures in the 20s.
Mostly cloudy skies in the morning decreased in coverage by the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the teens.
Light snow possible Sunday
A seasonable day is expected tomorrow with temperatures in the 20s. Light snow is possible, mainly during the morning and early afternoon, as a trough moves in. Accumulations of up to half an inch are possible.
Warmer weather on the horizon
High pressure builds in on Monday. High temperatures will rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday, up into the 30s. Temperatures will fall back to seasonable readings heading towards the end of the week and next weekend.
Additional Snow Chances
More chances for snow come late week. It is too early to nail down the specifics.