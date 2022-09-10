 Skip to main content
Soggy Saturday on tap for the Coulee Region

  • 0

We are kicking off the weekend with showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough moving east. Temperatures will be much cooler today in the 60s. It will also feel comfortable outside with lower dew points. 

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip with temps.png
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip with temps2.png
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip with temps3.png

The forecast for Sunday and Monday is challenging because of an upper level low. We could be dry or wet, depending on its trajectory. The most recent computer models are keeping us dry. Temperatures on Sunday will continue to be in the 60s, while Monday is expected to bring warmer temperatures in the 70s. 

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip with temps5.png
DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - Graf 4km.png

For the rest of next week, dry conditions are expected along with a rise in temperatures into the 80s.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png
Muggy Meter Warren.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

