Soggy Saturday on tap for the Coulee Region

We are kicking off the weekend with showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough moving east. Temperatures will be much cooler today in the 60s. It will also feel comfortable outside with lower dew points.
The forecast for Sunday and Monday is challenging because of an upper level low. We could be dry or wet, depending on its trajectory. The most recent computer models are keeping us dry. Temperatures on Sunday will continue to be in the 60s, while Monday is expected to bring warmer temperatures in the 70s.
For the rest of next week, dry conditions are expected along with a rise in temperatures into the 80s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt