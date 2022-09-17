SOGGY SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible across the Coulee Region

Atmospheric disturbances will bring rain to the Coulee Region this weekend.
Expect a few showers early in the day with a brief break until more showers and thunderstorms arrive later in the morning and linger through the afternoon and overnight hours. The likelihood of severe weather is low. Highs today will be in the 70s and 80 along with muggy conditions. We dry out Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. It will continue to be warm and humid with highs in the 70s and 80s.
The wet pattern will continue into next week with showers. Temperatures will return to the 70s next Wednesday and reach the 60s by the end of the week, just in time for the start of autumn. It will be muggy through early next week before comfortable air arrives.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt