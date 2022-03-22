Soggy Tuesday with cooling temperatures

Out the door, the heaviest rain is across Minnesota with temperatures in the mid-40s locally.
Showers will push north and much of the region will quickly become engulfed in rainfall this afternoon. Rain will stay widespread overnight with a daily accumulation of an inch to an inch and half.
Cooler...
Outside of the rain, cooler temperatures settle in after a tied record high temperature yesterday. With the rain and breeze at times, temperatures will stay steady in the 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s, keeping the precipitation type all rain through Wednesday morning.
Rain continues...
Rain will become scattered tomorrow as the low pressure makes a departure. As this occurs, colder will start to fill in. Areas of wintry mix to snow showers are possible by Wednesday afternoon. Due to wet and warm surfaces, most of any snowfall should melt but snow could stick to the cold grassy spots. Flurries will linger through Thursday morning.
Below average end...
The colder weather seems to hold in place through the end of the workweek. As the day dries out Thursday, temperatures stay below the mid-40s. A similar temperature trend extends through Sunday with sunshine around for most of it except Friday. A few areas of sunshine are possible but a slight chance for showers will arrive Friday evening.