Some more sunshine before a soggy Saturday

Keep the sunglasses, hats and sunscreen handy as we head into Friday! We will have mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A few more clouds increase through Friday while staying dry. Into the overnight hours we will stay dry with lows dropping toward 61.
Saturday brings a much-needed changeup in the weather. Drought conditions have worsened to a Moderate Drought for the southeastern portions of the region.
You can expect the return of showers and storms on Saturday. Slight chances will begin in the late morning hours, but chances will increase through the day toward moderate or likely into Saturday night.
Most showers will be light to moderate, but a few thundershowers will be possible. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from trace to 1/2".
Those showers usher in cooler air into Sunday. Sunday could even see some slight chances of morning showers. Winds will be breezy with gusts reaching 20mph.
Monday will also be cooler with highs in the 70s, but sunshine will return to the forecast. The rest of the forecast stays dry and warmer into Wednesday.