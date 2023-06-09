 Skip to main content
Some more sunshine before a soggy Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Fishing Forecast - Hourly.png

Keep the sunglasses, hats and sunscreen handy as we head into Friday! We will have mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Do you need an Umbrella.png

A few more clouds increase through Friday while staying dry. Into the overnight hours we will stay dry with lows dropping toward 61.

WXOW 2023 Earth Design.png

Saturday brings a much-needed changeup in the weather. Drought conditions have worsened to a Moderate Drought for the southeastern portions of the region.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

You can expect the return of showers and storms on Saturday. Slight chances will begin in the late morning hours, but chances will increase through the day toward moderate or likely into Saturday night.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Most showers will be light to moderate, but a few thundershowers will be possible. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from trace to 1/2".

Those showers usher in cooler air into Sunday. Sunday could even see some slight chances of morning showers. Winds will be breezy with gusts reaching 20mph.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Monday will also be cooler with highs in the 70s, but sunshine will return to the forecast. The rest of the forecast stays dry and warmer into Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

