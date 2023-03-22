We had a mix of sun and clouds today with highs topping out mainly in the 40s to lower 50s. Read here for more on the rest of the week.
Some showers possible
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today