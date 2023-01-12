Cloudy tonight…
It was a chilly and cloudy Thursday with northwesterly winds. Highs were in the 30s.
Some sunshine ahead…
Partly cloudy conditions will occur for the next couple of days, and highs will range from the 20s to the 30s. Not much arctic air is to be seen into the weekend.
More active weather next week…
It’s too early to pick out if a major storm is going to develop, but we will be monitoring.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at late in January.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden