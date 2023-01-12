 Skip to main content
Some sunshine

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Cloudy tonight…

It was a chilly and cloudy Thursday with northwesterly winds. Highs were in the 30s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (60).png
Highs Today xo (97).png

Some sunshine ahead…

Partly cloudy conditions will occur for the next couple of days, and highs will range from the 20s to the 30s. Not much arctic air is to be seen into the weekend.

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-01-12T153520.594.png

More active weather next week…

It’s too early to pick out if a major storm is going to develop, but we will be monitoring.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-12T153515.663.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at late in January.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (80).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

