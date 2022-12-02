Southerly winds giving us warmer relief, but late snow chances help weekend temps plummet

Strap down those outdoor holiday decorations!! Gusty winds Friday and Friday night may make Santa's sleigh fly a little too early this year.
Wind Advisories become valid from 6p.m. Friday through 3a.m. Saturday.
Winds Friday will be similar to the past few days, reaching 10-20 and gusts even in the 30s. Winds will be out of the south, warming us up toward the mid 40s for our Friday. The downside is the increase in clouds throughout the day.
Most of Friday will be dry, but as we head into Friday evening, rain/snow chances return. Rain/snow looks to start around 9p.m. Friday night. I'm thinking we will see rain first, then changing over to snow as temps begin dropping. We don't have much to expect as totals will be 0-trace with the highest totals possible looking at 1" for the Coulee Region.
Gusty winds could reduce visibility when the snow is falling, but the biggest impact would be the potential of slick roads late Friday night and into Saturday morning as temps get frigid once again. Lows will be toward 10° Friday night.
Clouds will clear and winds will get chilly after snow departs early Saturday morning. With the col start and gusty winds, we will see feels-like temps in the negatives to start the weekend. So, if you need an excuse to sleep in a little later on Saturday, here you go!
Highs on Saturday will be in the low 20s for another Sunny, yet frigid December day.
Temps get back into the mid 30s on Sunday with more sunshine.
Snow chances return to the forecast late Sunday and into Monday. Snow chances look few and far between into the middle of next week.