...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and
Grant Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The combination of any light snowfall will lead to reduced
visibility condtions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Southerly winds giving us warmer relief, but late snow chances help weekend temps plummet

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Strap down those outdoor holiday decorations!! Gusty winds Friday and Friday night may make Santa's sleigh fly a little too early this year.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Wind Advisories become valid from 6p.m. Friday through 3a.m. Saturday.

Winds Friday will be similar to the past few days, reaching 10-20 and gusts even in the 30s. Winds will be out of the south, warming us up toward the mid 40s for our Friday. The downside is the increase in clouds throughout the day.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Most of Friday will be dry, but as we head into Friday evening, rain/snow chances return. Rain/snow looks to start around 9p.m. Friday night. I'm thinking we will see rain first, then changing over to snow as temps begin dropping. We don't have much to expect as totals will be 0-trace with the highest totals possible looking at 1" for the Coulee Region.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - RPM 4km.png

Gusty winds could reduce visibility when the snow is falling, but the biggest impact would be the potential of slick roads late Friday night and into Saturday morning as temps get frigid once again. Lows will be toward 10° Friday night.

DMA - Futurecast Feels Like - RPM 4km.png

Clouds will clear and winds will get chilly after snow departs early Saturday morning. With the col start and gusty winds, we will see feels-like temps in the negatives to start the weekend. So, if you need an excuse to sleep in a little later on Saturday, here you go!

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 20s for another Sunny, yet frigid December day.

Temps get back into the mid 30s on Sunday with more sunshine.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Snow chances return to the forecast late Sunday and into Monday. Snow chances look few and far between into the middle of next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

