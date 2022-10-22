Southerly winds pump in warmer air this weekend

It's going to be a beautiful start to the weekend with highs nearing 80 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will pick up on Sunday ahead of our next weather system, which will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for certain locations west of the Mississippi River. The main hazards are heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and large hail.
Monday night sees an increase in rainfall. Unsettled weather will continue the rest of the week, with high temperatures dropping into the 50s.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt