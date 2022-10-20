Southerly winds to bring warmer temperatures, showers, thunderstorms

After a period of chilly October weather, temperatures returned to typical readings today. Our dry weather trend, however, remained, with low dewpoints and sunshine.
The dry spell will continue as we finish the week tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Warmer air will be brought in by southerly winds on Friday, with highs in the upper-60s and lower-70s, which is above-average for this time of year.
The upcoming weekend will be even warmer, with highs in the low to mid-70s. On Sunday, winds will ramp up ahead of our next weather system, which will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. Severe weather is not expected, but we will continue to monitor trends and keep you posted.
Next Monday will be another breezy day with showers. Unsettled weather will continue through the rest of next week, with temperatures returning to the 40s and 50s.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt