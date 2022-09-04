Spectacular Sunday on tap for the Coulee Region

High pressure builds in today, bringing more pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s, and light east-northeast winds. Dew points will remain in the 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a chance of fog developing after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s.
Labor Day begins with fog, but it will quickly dissipate, giving way to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
More fog is expected Monday night through Tuesday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s through next weekend.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt