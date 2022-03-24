Spotty, cold precipitation through Friday

Isolated rain and snow showers are across the region as the expansive system makes its final departure. As seen in the La Crosse area much of the snowfall is melting creating wet roads. Higher elevations and cold, grassy spots are grabbing the snow but it shouldn't hang around. Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark with another cool day on tap.
Skies will dry out but stay mostly cloudy with high temperatures limited to the lower 40s. Then overnight lows again will fall near the freezing mark as the next low pressure system drops out of Canada.
More mix with wind...
The next low pressure will bring lighter, isolated precipitation and strong winds. If arrival is earlier than expected, temperatures could allow for areas of wintry mix at onset. Yet, the greater chance is for hit-or-miss showers throughout the day.
As rainfall accumulation is minimal, the strong wind will be a battle. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will bring a brisk feel. Temperatures will strike the lower 40s with feel-like temperatures in the 30s.
Sunny weekend...
Strong winds will stay in place through Saturday as the skies will finally clear. The strong winds in place will continue to deepen the cold air across the Midwest. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be within the 30s. Sunday stays sunny but will have much calmer winds.