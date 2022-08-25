Spotty rain chances ahead of a pleasant end to the work week

Showers and a few strong storms marched through the Coulee Region. We didn't see much severe weather, but some thunderstorms produced strong winds, heavy rainfall and a funnel cloud reported in Fillmore County.
Thursday is already off to a drier start. We can expect similar, yet gloomy conditions through the day. Most of Thursday will be dry, but a few spotty rain chances can't be ruled out in the late morning to afternoon.
If we do see showers and a few rumbles of thunder, they will mostly be along or south of I-90. Rainfall totals won't add to much at all, 0-1/4".
Pollen counts will be high for mold, ragweed and general weeds for Thursday and Friday since drier weather is in the forecast, so take some extra tissues to work this morning if you get allergies.
Thursday night will be cool with lows in the upper 50s and a partly cloudy sky.
Sunshine squeezes its way to wrap up the work week. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s on Friday.
Saturday will be similar to how Thursday will be. We could see a few spotty showers in the morning, but most rain will return in the overnight hours.
Showers will become more moderate through Sunday.
One more slight chance of rain arrive on Monday with the return of warmer temps.