Spotty rain chances south ahead of a dry stretch of weather

This weekend was on the wet side with showers and thunderstorms, but for the week ahead, big changes are to come.
Monday will start us out with a good mix of clouds and sun with highs near 83. It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30mph. There is a slight chance of some rain on Monday, mainly south of I-90.
As showers try and work their way into the region in the afternoon, they will weaken and eventually fizzle out the further east they travel. Strong to severe storms will be possible in Southern Wisconsin where there is a level 3 risk of severe storms, a little south of Prairie du Chien. Luckily for the Coulee Region, severe weather is not expected. Those areas will see very strong winds.
Monday night will clear up with a mostly clear sky and lows toward 60.
The last week of Meteorological Summer will be great! We will see sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday will highs in the low 80s and a comfortable air feel, thanks to lower dewpoint temps.
Thursday and Friday bring more of the same with sunshine, but there will be an uptick in humidity.
Finally, the weekend. More sunshine sticks around through the weekend! expect highs in the mid to low 80s as well! Enjoy this dry stretch of weather!
More warm air is even in the 6-10 day outlook.