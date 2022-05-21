Spotty showers possible this afternoon south of I-90

There is a slight chance of afternoon showers today south of I-90 with cooler than normal temperatures in the 50s.
Another chance of afternoon showers comes Sunday north of I-90 with warmer temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the 30s, which could mean that frost is possible.
A nice break from the action on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last because showers return Monday night and linger through the end of the week.
High temperatures will be on the rebound next week with highs approaching 80 on Friday.