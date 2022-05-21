 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotty showers possible this afternoon south of I-90

  • 0
Weekend Planne XO.png

There is a slight chance of afternoon showers today south of I-90 with cooler than normal temperatures in the 50s.

todays forecast

Another chance of afternoon showers comes Sunday north of I-90 with warmer temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the 30s, which could mean that frost is possible. 

A nice break from the action on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last because showers return Monday night and linger through the end of the week. 

precipitation chances

High temperatures will be on the rebound next week with highs approaching 80 on Friday. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening 1.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you