Spring fever enters the middle of the week, but a taste of winter returns Friday

With Tuesday's sunshine, Wednesday's forecast high temperatures and the Spring Equinox in less than a week, I'm sure we're all having a bit of spring fever.
We will be humbled quickly though as winter makes a comeback to close out the week.
Starting with Wednesday you can expect a little bit of sunshine to start the day! The bad news is that clouds will increase throughout the day. Southerly winds will be gusty even reaching 30mph as the day goes on. Those southerly winds will help us get warmer air with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s.
Some drier air overhead will help us stay dry into Wednesday night. Lows will be near 40.
Heading into Thursday, rain showers will become likely. The morning hours will stay dry, but the afternoon will bring those light to moderate rain showers. Some rain could be heavier, but the best chances for heavy rain look to be just north of the Coulee Region. highs will once again be in the upper 40s.
This strong wave of rain showers will bring a huge temperature swing. Temps will cool below freezing by Thursday night which could give us rain turning to snow. There are still uncertainties with the back half of this system, but for now, snowfall totals look to have dampened down along with chances.
A few light snow showers will try and linger into Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Rainfall totals will be anywhere from 1/4" to 1/2" from Thursday. Snowfall totals will range 0-3" across the Coulee Region with the highest of those totals northwest of La Crosse.
Temps will be coolest this week on Saturday, but at least the forecast is trending dry!
Beyond that, expect temps to warm up toward the 30s and 40s.