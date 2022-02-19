 Skip to main content
Spring-like Sunday ahead of a winter storm

  • Updated
Quiet start to the weekend

After an active end to the week, today was much calmer with mostly sunny skies. It was cold, though, as temperatures reached the teens. We will see an increase in cloud cover overnight with rising temperatures by daybreak. 

Very Mild Sunday

Breezy southerly winds will usher in warmth on Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. 

Winter storm looming

A slow-moving storm system will arrive Monday with snow showers during the morning transitioning to a mix of freezing rain and snow south of I-90 later in the day. With the snow comes the return of cooler temperatures to the region, with highs in the twenties. 

Moisture continues to stream into the Coulee Region on Tuesday, with colder air, allowing for areas south of I-90 to see all snow. Things wrap up on Tuesday night, with the cold air expected to linger. We will be fine tuning the details as we get closer to the event. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

