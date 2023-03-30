Spring storm brings rain, snow and strong thunderstorms

An interesting forecast ahead as we close out the week.
Thursday starts calm with light winds and clear skies, but clouds will increase and lead to developing snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Most of Thursday will mainly consist of light to sometimes moderate rain showers.
Rainfall totals will be toward 1/4" to 1/2" from Thursday.
A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out late Thursday and into Friday. More precipitation will be light to moderate but begins adding up quite a bit.
More rain and thundershowers spill into Friday. There will be a brief period where precipitation slows down in the mid-morning.
The Coulee Region has a level 1, 2 and 3 risk for severe weather. Strong to severe storms mainly look to impact the evening hours on Friday. Our biggest threat will be damaging winds, but damaging hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the level 2 and 3 areas.
Rainfall totals could range 0.5" - 1.5" across the Coulee Region. This could lead to some rivers rising and possible flooding on top of the snow melting.
Once storms pass Friday, temps begin cooling quickly with northern winds. This will push snow showers south into the Coulee Region. Highest snow potential looks north of I-90 where Winter Storm Watches are in place from 7pm Friday through 1pm Saturday. That's for Winona, Wabasha, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties. There we could see 3-6"+ of snow.
There is uncertainty on when rain transitions to snow which could damper or increase totals. For the rest of the Coulee Region, 0-3" can't be ruled out.
The good news is that there is still time for this system to change as there are uncertainties. A few things we know are coming will be rain, snow and thunderstorms.
The weekend will trend drier after Saturday morning, and we have more wet weather to start next week. Download our weather app here.