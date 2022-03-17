Spring storm to pass through

Pleasant today...
It was beautiful Wednesday, and today was pretty nice, too! Readings were cooler thanks to northerly winds, but we were above normal. Highs were in the 40s and 50s. Clouds are rolling in ahead of a messy weather system for Friday.
Rain and snow showers later tonight...
Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s overnight and incoming showers will include a wintry mix late and during the day tomorrow. Heavier snow is possible south of the I-90 and the immediate La Crosse area. Slippery roads are likely to occur especially afternoon into the evening. Snow could exceed 4 to 6 inches in some areas. A mix could cut amounts so stay tuned.
Storm moves away Friday night…
The snow and any rain will end late in the evening and a milder stretch of weather will follow.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden